Shah Rukh Khan completes 26 years in Bollywood; hopes to keep entertaining people

Twitterverse was celebrating King Khan's 26 years in Bollywood and the hashtag #26GoldenYearsofSRK was trending on the micro-blogging website

Shah Rukh Khan

Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan completed 26 years in Bollywood. His first film, Deewana, released on June 25, 1992. After working on the small screen, Shah Rukh entered Bollywood with this film. He wrote on Twitter, "Half a lifetime of being 'others'. Expressing love, happiness, sadness, dancing, falling and flying. Hope I have touched small bits of your hearts (sic)." You have, SRK.

Tomorrow will be exactly half a lifetime of being ‘others’. Expressing love,happiness, sadness,dancing,falling & flying. Hope I hav touched small bits of ur hearts & hope I can do so for the whole lifetime... ’à¤°à¥à¤¶à¤¨à¥ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤¦à¥à¤° à¤¤à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¥à¤à¥, à¤ªà¤° à¤¶à¤°à¥à¤¤ à¤¯à¤¹ à¤¹à¥, à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤²à¥à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤ à¤®à¥à¤à¤à¥ ‘ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2018

Twitterverse was celebrating King Khan's 26 years in Bollywood and the hashtag #26GoldenYearsofSRK was trending on the micro-blogging website.

Shah Rukh has been appreciated for films like Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Swades, Chak De! India, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and My Name Is Khan. However, his last few outings like Fan, Dilwale, Raees and Jab Harry Met Sejal didn't work well at the box office. Now, he is working on his next project Zero, and is excited about it.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to co-produce Amitabh Bachchan's Badla

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates