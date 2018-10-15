Shah Rukh Khan hails champion para-athletes Deepa & Co

other-sports

Rio Paralympics silver-medallist Deepa bagged two bronze medals in the discus throw events at Jakarta

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepa Malik

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan yesterday hailed para-athlete Deepa Malik for her exploits in the Asian Para Games that concluded on Saturday. Rio Paralympics silver-medallist Deepa bagged two bronze medals in the discus throw events at Jakarta.

"I look up to you Deepaji. Your resilience has been an eye-opener for many including me. Congrats!" King Khan, 52, wrote to his 36.7 million Twitter followers. The actor also congratulated para club thrower Amit Saroha. The Paralympian champ bagged gold in the club throw event at the continental games. Amit had met with a road accident in 2007 when he suffered a severe spinal injury.

"Proud of you Amit for bagging gold medal in club throw. It's amazing that you bounced back to continue after such a grievous injury. So much to learn. All the best," Khan tweeted. The superstar also congratulate powerlifters Farman Basha and Paramjeet Kumar for winning silver and bronze respectively in the 49kg event.

