Shah Rukh Khan has to be in Indian Marvel, says Vice President of Creative Development Marvel

Here's a big good news to Marvel fans across the nation as the Stephen Wacker, Vice president of Creative Development Marvel expressed his thoughts on creating Marvel characters with Indian origin. What's even more exciting is Shah Rukh Khan is most likely to be a part of it!

Divulging details about Marvel's Indian venture, Stephen Wacker said, "I think in the next few years Marvel is going to try to create characters with a real toehold in Indian culture. Try for authenticity that can go as far as finding Indian talent. We want to find a way to create characters that have a home in this world so we can bring Indian culture to the core North American Marvel fan. Let them understand a different part of the world too. I think that's going to be an exciting thing for Marvel. My hope is that the fan in India feels just as much part of the Marvel universe as some kid in New York".

The Vice President of Creative Development, Marvel shared that Shah Rukh Khan would definitely be a part of the Marvel film. He said, "If we make Indian content, we have to put Shah Rukh Khan. He has to be in it." he further added "I can't speak for the movies. If we have stories set in different countries, the goal is always to use actors from that part of the world."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for his upcoming next Zero directed by Aanand L Rai, starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

