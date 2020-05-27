Shah Rukh Khan heaps praises on Madhuri Dixit for 'Candle'

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday had nothing but all good words of praises for his 'friend and madly talented' Madhuri Dixit-Nene for her newly released debut song 'Candle.'

Sharing the original music video of the song on Twitter, the 'Don' actor explained how Dixit has influenced him throughout his career.

"All my career my friend colleague and absolutely madly talented @MadhuriDixitis the one person who I have always looked upto and have learnt my craft from," the 54-year-old actor tweeted.

All my career my friend colleague and absolutely madly talented @MadhuriDixit is the one person who I have always looked upto and have learnt my craft from. What a lovely voice & how beautiful is she!!! Awesome. https://t.co/41Hi5ZgyUh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 26, 2020

Reacting to the song, Khan further wrote: "What a lovely voice & how beautiful is she!!! Awesome."

Reciprocating to the praises, the timeless beauty of Bollywood tweeted: "Thank you so much for your kind words my friend @iamsrk, it means a lot to me.I am so happy you liked the song."

On May 23, the 53-year-old star premiered her song of 'positivity' during a Facebook Live.

Minutes after treating the music enthusiasts, the first name from the Bollywood industry to appreciate Dixit was filmmaker Karan Johar.

The 'My Name is Khan' director tweeted, "Is there anything my supremely talented friend @MadhuriDixitcannot do ??? Please give this beautifully rendered song a soulful listen! The world of music welcomes you Madhuri!"

Quick enough were other actors including Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jaaved Jaaferi, Hrithik Roshan to heap praises on the star for her new song.

'Candle' intends to bring high hopes and positivity among people amid these trying times.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever