Shah Rukh Khan: I never understood the script but the script maker

Shah Rukh Khan said that initially, director Karan Johar narrated a 'crap story' but he signed Kuch Kuch Hota Hai because of the conviction of the director.

On the very special occasion of the 20th anniversary celebration of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (KKHH), the lead actor of the film, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan said on Tuesday that initially, director Karan Johar narrated a 'crap story' but he signed the film because of the conviction of the director.

"I never listen to scripts, I listen to the heartbeats of the people I work with at times millennial chat with me and say things like why you let go of that script that was such a great script. Till date, I never understood a script. And I can say this with confidence that I never understood the script but the script maker or the filmmaker," Shah Rukh said in presence of the cast crew and the media as part of the celebration of the 20 years of KKHH.

He went on adding, "Karan came and narrated an utterly nonsense crap story to me; which is certainly not the one that finally you people saw in the film. In his strange way Karan, the man with many words tried to impress me with his crap story. So yes, I really did not understand the story when I signed in. and I am glad that I did not get into the story and just went ahead with the conviction of Karan, otherwise the film would have not been the way it came out."

From Kareena Kapoor Khan who manage to make time despite having her marriage anniversary party with family, friend and film director Zoya Akhtar, Ayan Mukherjee, Neha Dhupia, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Twinkle Khanna to young actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Ishan Khattar, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, rapper Badshah among many others along with Karan Johar and the star cast of the film joined the party to celebrate the glorious journey of the film.

Actress Alia Bhatt sent a video message to share her best memory of KKHH. While sharing the story of how rejecting the film was one of the best contributions from her end to make the film a super hit, Twinkle also quipped about how that decision was one of the best career gifts to Rani Mukherji who eventually played the character of 'Tina' in the film. Released in 1998, the film won National award for "Best Film For Providing Wholesome Entertainment" along with several other awards.

With colourful postcards and written some popular dialogue on them like "Pyaar Dosti Hai", "I don't like jokes. I don't like you" and many more that takes a 90's kid to the joyride of nostalgia with Rahul and Anjali; a social media booth for celebrities, which was a replica of "The Neelam's Show" from the film- the evening was not only glamorous with the presence of stars but also filled with beautiful memories of the film.

Though most of the people who were present there, shared their best memory with the film "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", Salman Khan couldn't be there and therefore he sent a video message where he congratulates the filmmaker and the cast of the film adding," hope he (Karan Johar) works with me in future."

