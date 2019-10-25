Shah Rukh Khan: I'm genuinely a dream come true
Shah Rukh Khan has always counted his blessings and the Bollywood superstar wants people to have faith in the power of dreams, just as he did.
The 53-year-old Delhi-born actor was all nostalgic in his city. He was here for the closing ceremony of the city's iconic cinema complex, PVR Anupam. India's first multiplex, PVR Anupam closed for renovation on Thursday night.
"Some of the things that you don't think about will happen to you and they are the best things of life. You just don't know it yet. I don't want to show off but I'm genuinely a dream come true.
"I'm a lower-middle-class boy without his parents bound to the city of glamour and become a movie star. The world has showered me with their love. This happens in only dreams but I never thought of it. I haven't believed it, I am still that Delhi boy," Shah Rukh said.
The actor said he never thinks of himself as a star in Delhi but sometimes has to behave like one.
"It bores me to be a star that way. I love my job and promise to everybody that as Ajay Bijli and Sanjeev Kumar Bijli keep on making cinema theatres, I'll keep on making movies to fill them," he added.
The actor said it was his life's dream to own a theatre in a five-star hotel.
"This was the business I wanted to do, I didn't think I'll become a movie actor," he said.
Asked when was the first time he saw himself on the big screen, Shah Rukh said it was the rushes of 1992 film "Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman", directed by Aziz Mirza, at Mumbai's legendary RK Studios.
"I found myself so ugly. I had such bad hair. I was doing such bad acting in front of Nana Patekar, Amrita Singh, and Juhi Chawla. I took the late 4.15 am flight ticket that our producers used to get for us at 25 percent off and went to the airport, thinking I can't work in films.
"Aziz and Juhi convinced me that it's not that bad. The final cut would be better. Just like Ajay Bijli lied and got 'Yes Boss' to play at this theatre, those two lied to me. I never looked better, I looked just the same," he recalled.
The actor said he used to stand outside PVR Anupam hoping to manage a ticket.
"I used to roam around on the roads like guys do... My wife Gauri used to live here in Panchsheel. I have roamed around this place a lot to impress her. When I had to really woo her, I borrowed my uncle's Vespa (scooter)."
Shah Rukh said he is fortunate to be so loved, especially by the people of the city.
"I remember initially one of the big things for me was 'Main Dilliwala hoon, dilwala hoon' ('I am a Delhiite, I have a big heart). Even today whoever meets me, it's still the same.
"My team asks me, 'You know him?' I say 'I don't but I'm related to him 100 percent somehow'. Because everybody treats me like their own," he said.
The festival of Diwali begins Friday and the actor said he is in the city to enjoy some family time, but will be rushing back soon as the culture of Mumbai's Diwali parties is an important part of his life.
"I've got my little son (AbRam) here. I feel the way Dussehra, Diwali, and Holi are celebrated in Delhi, they aren't celebrated anywhere else. Or maybe it's because I feel that way."
Shah Rukh said he feels the most nostalgic when he visits his late parents' resting place.
"Whenever I sit in a plane from Mumbai to come to Delhi, I have one thought in my heart that my mom and dad are here. I visit them in their graveyard late at night. When they say I've become a Mumbai person, I don't know how to express it... But as much as I can leave Delhi, Delhi can't leave me because my parents are here. The biggest memory for me is here," he said.
"Sometimes when I give it a miss or become lazy, I pray from afar because parents will understand. Going and seeing them whenever I come here is the most nostalgic (feeling) for me," he added.
-
Music Show: We all know Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan started his career from television. He has been part of several TV shows like 'Fauji' and 'Circus'. But were you aware that King Khan has also anchored a musical show on Doordarshan? In fact, a video of SRK hosting a show on DD and introducing singer Kumar Sanu went viral! Pic/YouTube
-
Dil Dariya: Shah Rukh Khan's first ever starring role was in Lekh Tandon's television series Dil Dariya, which began shooting in 1988, but production delays led to the 1989 series Fauji becoming his television debut instead.
-
Doosra Keval: The story revolves around a rural family, where Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of 'Keval,' who gets killed for refusing to do any illegal work by his friend. As the identity of the murderer wasn't revealed, his uncle, along with his sister urges police to investigate the case. One day his friend returns to his village in a hope to find who kills Keval. At the end the identity of the murderer revealed. Keval's family accepts his friend as second Keval. This is considered as a reincarnation of Keval. This TV Series was directed by Lekh Tandon who provide an opportunity to Shah Rukh Khan in his previous TV series Dil Dariya.
-
Idiot: A 1992 story based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's novel 'The Idiot.' It was directed by Mani Kaul, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Ayub Khan-Din. The film debuted at the New York Film Festival in October 1992. In this version of the tale, placed in contemporary Mumbai, Prince Miskin (Khan-Din) is a man whose epilepsy is mistaken for idiocy.
-
Umeed: We all know by now that Shah Rukh Khan acted in the popular TV shows Fauji and Circus during his early days. But, only a few will be aware that he featured in another show named Umeed in the late 80s. The series was directed by Joy Mukherjee and starred Deepti Naval and Mushtaq Khan. SRK's look in the show has a striking resemblance to that of Baazigar.
-
Pehla Nasha: If you thought Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan never acted together, you were wrong! Well, somewhat! The Ashutosh Gowariker-directed 1993 film has Deepak Tijori in the lead role, with SRK and Aamir making a special appearance in one scene. They are not the only ones. Saif Ali Khan and Rahul Roy (who was a heartthrob back then) also made a brief appearance in the same scene, which has the backdrop of a film awards function.
-
Dushman Duniya Ka: This 1996 film, directed by Mehmood, is the rarest of a rare case where both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan make a special appearance. SRK plays a character named Badru, who is Jeetendra's (the main lead) friend in the film. The movie stars Mehmood's son Manzoor Ali in his only film. The music for Dushman Duniya Ka was given by Himesh Reshammiya.
-
Zamaana Deewana: The movie was directed by Ramesh Sippy, but sank without a trace at the box office, when it released in 1995. It has SRK and Raveena Tandon in the lead, with Shatrughan Sinha and Jeetendra playing their parents respectively. The tried and tested formula of best friends turning foes, but failed drastically.
-
In Which Annie Gives it Those Ones: This 1989 telefilm, written by Arundhati Roy, features the superstar in one of his earliest roles. The film is based on architecture students, who are in their final year of college. It won two National Awards.
-
English Babu Desi Mem: SRK plays a double role in this pathetic 1996 film also starring Sonali Bendre. Directed by Praveen Nischol, it deals with an NRI's dilemma of choosing between his country of birth and the one that he was brought up in.
-
Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India!: Unarguably among SRK's worst performances, the 1995 movie is a poor attempt at a musical spoof by Ketan Mehta. Also starring Deepa Sahi, Jaaved Jaffrey and Amrish Puri, it features scenes remade as comedies from romantic movies.
-
Guddu: This 1995 film has SRK in the character of a brain tumour patient, with Manisha Koirala as his love interest. The movie was written by noted writer Abrar Alvi.
-
Army: SRK portrays Sridevi's husband in this 1996 movie. He is a dutiful police officer, who gets killed by a notorious gangster after which Sridevi takes it upon herself to avenge her husband's death.
-
Chaahat: A romantic musical directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film has Shah Rukh Khan playing a singer, who is in love with a doctor (portrayed by Pooja Bhatt). The movie, which released in 1996, also has Ramya Krishnan in the negative role of an obsessed lover.
-
Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke: A much-delayed romance mystery, the filming of the movie ended in 1994, but it did not release until 2004. Here again, SRK plays a singer, who is in love with his childhood friend, played by Raveena Tandon. However, a rift is created between the two by their other childhood friends, Mohnish Behl and Navneet Nishan, who end up getting murdered.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 53rd birthday today. On his special day, we bring you stills of SRK's little-known appearances in films and TV shows. How many of them do you remember?
