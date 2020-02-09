Shah Rukh Khan intorduces the newest Karate Kid in Bollywood- AbRam Khan

We all are missing Shah Rukh Khan a lot on the big screen, but the actor has consciously decided to spend some time with himself and his family. And coming to his family, he's a doting dad and the whole world knows it. And he's especially very close and emotionally attached to his youngest son, AbRam Khan.

AbRam, who's only seven, has already made his father proud on one too many occasions; just recently he won a silver and a bronze medal in two races he participated in school. And now, he has gone a step ahead and become the newest Karate Kid in Tinsel Town. He has won a gold medal and SRK can't stop feeling elated.

He shared a collage of three pictures on Twitter and wrote- You train...u fight...u succeed. Then do it all over again. I think with this medal, my kids have more awards than I have. It's a good thing...now I need to train more! Proud and inspired!

Have a look right here:

You train...u fight...u succeed. Then do it all over again. I think with this medal, my kids have more awards than I have. It’s a good thing...now I need to train more! Proud and inspired! pic.twitter.com/pyHvJ1WVts — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 9, 2020

Here's hoping AbRam continues to make SRK proud in the future too. And talking about the future, there's no clarification about Khan's next film. There are a lot of names that have come up and anyone could be his next director. Will it be Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee Kumar or Raj and DK?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates