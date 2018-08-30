Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan sizzle at promo shoot

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore come together to shoot for the popular soap brand promo

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sharmila Tagore/ Picture courtesy: @iamsrk

Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore pose together, and it looks no less than a golden frame. The talented Bollywood celebrities started shooting for the Lux promo on Wednesday, and it looks ravishing.

The actor posted this million dollar picture on his Instagram account, and we couldn't get our eyes off! Shah Rukh Khan captioned, "What a lovely evening with these elegant ladies. The benefits of being in a tub with Lux soap!" [sic]

While the King of Bollywood was spotted posing with the female brigade, Karisma Kapoor posted a picture with her lovely sister Kareena Kapoor Khan stating, "#sistersledge #somethingspecial #comingsoon" [sic]

Kareena Kapoor Khan's stylist too shared the picture on her Instagram account, and it has already taken the web by the storm!

Isn't this a golden moment? Well, we are already excited about the new advertisement.

