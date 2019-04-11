IPL 2019: Shah Rukh Khan, MS Dhoni wave at each other during CSK vs KKR

ipl-news

The Indian legends, Shah Rukh Khan and MS Dhoni were at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium for the top of the table clash between the two most consistent teams so far in the IPL 2019.

Shah Rukh Khan and MS Dhoni wave at each other (Pic/ CSK Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings posted a photo on their official Twitter handle where Mahendra Singh Dhoni is seen waving at Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan during the match between the two teams in the IPL 2019.

Chennai Super Kings captioned the picture as, "#Thala, Chennai Express Super!* #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvKKR"

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings hosted Kolkata Knight Riders in a top of the table clash when the two sides met this week. A clinical Chennai Super Kings maintained their unbeaten run at home with a seven-wicket thrashing of Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. The hosts put up a top-class bowling effort yet again after winning the toss, limiting KKR to 108 for nine despite an unbeaten 50 off 44 balls from the dangerous Andre Russell.

With the dew making batting easier in the second half of the match, CSK chased down a rather comfortable target in 17.2 overs. With an emphatic win, CSK are back at the top of the table with five victories from six games while KKR suffered their second loss in six matches and will be hoping that Tuesday's performance was just a blip in otherwise a promising campaign so far.

