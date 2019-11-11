MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Shah Rukh Khan: Nobody takes serious speeches of movie stars seriously

Updated: Nov 11, 2019, 08:05 IST | IANS | Kolkata

Shah Rukh Khan said nobody takes serious speeches of movie stars seriously, and at the end of it all, he was just considered a good-looking face.

File image of Shah Rukh Khan. Image sourced from mid-day archives
File image of Shah Rukh Khan. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan said nobody takes serious speeches of movie stars seriously, and at the end of it all he was just considered a good-looking face. Shah Rukh made the comment at the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) when the audience clamoured to hear some peppy dialogue from his movies after he finished his speech.

The actor in his address had spoken of the need to celebrate the country's diversity, the great heritage of films in Bengal, his experiences of attending the festival's inaugurations over the past ten years and the rapport he enjoys with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly.

"I know, I know, I know nobody takes serious speeches of movie stars seriously. At the end of all, i am just a good looking face. Ya, that's it," said a smiling SRK.

"My presence here becomes useless if I don't say some dialogue," he said, and proceeded to utter an improvised version of one of his popular dialogues in the film "Raees".

"Ammijan kehti thi, ki koi film festival chota ya bada nehi hota. Lekin KIFF se sundar koi bhi dusra festival nahin hota (My mother used to say, no film festival is small or big. But no other festival can be more beautiful than KIFF)," he said, as the audience lapped up every word he spoke.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

Shah Rukh Khanbollywood newsEntertainment News

Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and others attend pre-wedding bash of Ambani's niece Nayantara

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK