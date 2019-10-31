Salman Khan hails Shah Rukh Khan for saving Aishwarya Rai's manager; watch video

A day after mid-day reported that Shah Rukh Khan had come to the rescue of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's long-time manager Archana Sadanand after the latter's attire caught fire at the Bachchan-hosted Diwali party, celebrities including Farah Khan and Rahul Dev took to Twitter to appreciate the superstar's act.

@iamsrk mohabbatman to the rescue ! Praying for Archana 's speedy recovery ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/jbbRhU40lL — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) October 30, 2019

Sharing a snapshot of the mid-day report, Farah tweeted: "@iamsrk mohabbatman to the rescue ! Praying for Archana's speedy recovery (sic)." Dev too shared the report and wrote: "Chivalry at its best." Following the mishap, Sadanand, who was in the company of her daughter when the incident occurred, had been admitted to the city's Nanavati Hospital to treat her burns.

View this post on Instagram @iamsrk A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) onOct 30, 2019 at 8:29am PDT

Salman Khan also took to his Instagram page to praise Sha Rukh Khan for his courageous act. According to our exclusive, Archana's dress caught fire from a diya lit at the celebration. Shah Rukh, who was present there, quickly saved Archana.

It is reported that Archana was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and is being kept in isolation in the ICU to prevent infection. She has suffered 15 per cent burns on her right leg and hands. Even SRK too sustained some minor burns.

Shah Rukh attended the bash with his wife Gauri Khan. Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also turned up at Bachchan's Diwali party.

