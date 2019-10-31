Salman Khan hails Shah Rukh Khan for saving Aishwarya Rai's manager; watch video
Salman Khan, Farah Khan and Rahul Dev praised Shah Rukh Khan on social media.
A day after mid-day reported that Shah Rukh Khan had come to the rescue of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's long-time manager Archana Sadanand after the latter's attire caught fire at the Bachchan-hosted Diwali party, celebrities including Farah Khan and Rahul Dev took to Twitter to appreciate the superstar's act.
Sharing a snapshot of the mid-day report, Farah tweeted: "@iamsrk mohabbatman to the rescue ! Praying for Archana's speedy recovery (sic)." Dev too shared the report and wrote: "Chivalry at its best." Following the mishap, Sadanand, who was in the company of her daughter when the incident occurred, had been admitted to the city's Nanavati Hospital to treat her burns.
View this post on Instagram
Salman Khan also took to his Instagram page to praise Sha Rukh Khan for his courageous act. According to our exclusive, Archana's dress caught fire from a diya lit at the celebration. Shah Rukh, who was present there, quickly saved Archana.
It is reported that Archana was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and is being kept in isolation in the ICU to prevent infection. She has suffered 15 per cent burns on her right leg and hands. Even SRK too sustained some minor burns.
Shah Rukh attended the bash with his wife Gauri Khan. Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also turned up at Bachchan's Diwali party.
-
Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's love story is no less than a Bollywood romantic film. The duo dated for six years and after a series of ups and downs, the couple tied the knot in 1991. Shah Rukh Khan was 26 when he got married to Gauri. The actor believes his wife is his lucky mascot because his Bollywood career catapulted post his marriage. The duo is parents to three wonderful children – Aryan Khan (born in 1997), Suhana Khan (born in 2000) and AbRam Khan (born in 2013).
In picture: Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in a snapshot from their younger days. (All photos courtesy: Gauri Khan's Instagram account)
-
When a fan on social media asked Shah Rukh Khan why he got married at an early age, the superstar gave a very heartwarming response, saying, "Bhai love aur luck kabhi bhi aajate hain (Love and luck follows you anytime). So both came early with Gauri (sic)."
In picture: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan look wonderful in this throwback photo.
-
Well, Shah Rukh Khan has time and again narrated the hardships he went through and how Gauri Khan's support helped him overcome those struggles. "The struggle was just in the first few years of marriage. Gauri Khan was new to the film industry, so was I. It's not that I married an outside girl into the film industry. Two years for us in Mumbai was like honeymoon full of bumps. There was an issue like, 'You will shoot 6 in the morning?'," recalled Shah Rukh Khan, in an interview with mid-day.
In picture: Gauri Khan recently shared this lovely throwback photo with Shah Rukh Khan on her Instagram account.
-
Shah Rukh Khan further added, "I remember the first night when we actually came to Mumbai after about five-seven days. Gauri spent that evening fully dressed, she wore chuda (bangle) and Indian dress, and came to Film City and was there till 6 where Hema Ji was directing my film."
-
In one of the interviews with mid-day, Gauri Khan spoke of the discussions she has with her husband. Praising SRK for his unconditional support, Gauri said, "I must say that he's been a great support. I discuss work with him off and on, and our conversations are always fruitful (smiles)."
-
Do you know how Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan used to romance in their younger days, before their marriage? SRK had shared in an interview, saying, "Unlike today where we have mobile phones, during our times there were only landline telephones. So whenever I wanted to talk to Gauri, I used to speak in a girl's voice as her brother Vikrant (Chhibber) used to pick the phone."
In picture: This photo of Gauri Khan with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, AbRam and Aryan deserve to be framed.
-
"So I used to say, 'Hello, can I please speak to Gauri?' in a girl's voice and he used to think that I'm her female friend," he added. Isn't that super adorable?
In picture: Gauri Khan with her parents Savita and Ramesh Chhibber.
-
Gauri Khan shared this wonderful picture with her grandmother.
-
Gauri Khan with her son Aryan Khan and mother Savita Chhibber. Aryan Khan, who is studying abroad, will turn 21 in November.
-
Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan. Suhana Khan, recently made her debut in the glam world by featuring on the Vogue magazine cover. The starkid looked every bit glamorous on the cover.
-
Suhana Khan poses with her mommy dearest Gauri Khan. The 18-year-old is also studying abroad (like her brother Aryan) and aspires to become an actress.
-
Shah Rukh Khan with his youngest son AbRam. In May 2013, through surrogacy AbRam Khan came in Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's life. The little one is not less than any celebrity.
-
Shah Rukh Khan with son AbRam. AbRam Khan turned five in May, 2018.
-
Gauri Khan with son Aryan Khan. Junior Khan is a spitting image of his dad Shah Rukh Khan.
-
Can you guess who is standing next to Shah Rukh Khan? He is Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant Chhibber!
-
Gauri Khan's parents Ramesh and Savita Chhibber with Aryan Khan and their grandson.
-
Gauri Khan with daughter Suhana Khan. Khan's daughter is prepping up for her Bollywood debut. Suhana was quoted by the Vogue magazine interview, "What I love about acting is that I don't have to be myself, I can be completely different."
-
Gauri Khan with son Aryan Khan. Aryan is pursuing filmmaking in Los Angeles.
-
Gauri Khan had shared a very candid picture of Shah Rukh Khan with his sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan. The latter is always seen with Khan and his family on vacations.
-
Gauri Khan enjoys time off on the beach with Suhana Khan and AbRam.
It's Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's wedding anniversary on October 25. As the couple celebrates their 28th weddding anniversary, we present pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri and their family which you may have not seen before! Here is a look
