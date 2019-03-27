Shah Rukh Khan pays courtesy visit to Mamata Banerjee

national

Shah Rukh Khan, also the brand ambassador of West Bengal Tourism, shares a cordial relation with the Chief Minister and has been spotted with her on several occasions

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan meets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at CM's office, in Nabanna, in Howrah. Pic/PTI

Kolkata: Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan paid a courtesy visit to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the State Secretariat Nabanna, here on Tuesday. Khan was seen stepping into Nabanna in black casuals on afternoon and greeting everyone with folded hands.

Khan's team KKR played and won its first match of this IPL season against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on Sunday and is scheduled to play Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday.

Khan, also the brand ambassador of West Bengal Tourism, shares a cordial relation with the Chief Minister and has been spotted with her on several occasions.

The two have been often seen greeting each other on social media.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates