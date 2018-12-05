Shah Rukh Khan ready to reunite with Amitabh Bachchan in Badla?

bollywood

Sources say Shah Rukh Khan roped in for an extended cameo in Amitabh Bachchan's Badla

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan announced that he was bankrolling Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla, fans went into an overdrive speculating if the superstar would be seen in a bit role in the murder mystery.

Now, mid-day has learnt that Khan will be seen in an extended cameo in the Sujoy Ghosh-directed movie, and will shoot for his portions later this month. It should be a reason to cheer for Bachchan and Khan's fans as the two superstars will be seen sharing screen space after a decade since Bhoothnath (2008).



Taapsee Pannu

Stating that the second schedule of the film will kick off in Film City in the third week of December, a trade source reveals, "Shah Rukh will shoot for Badla after Zero releases on December 21. Initially, his role was planned as a cameo, but the makers decided to extend it. Shah Rukh will be seen as Taapsee's husband and his character will be integral to the narrative."

An official remake of the Spanish thriller, Contratiempo (2016), the movie will see Bachchan play a lawyer investigating a young man's death. When we reached out to Ghosh to confirm Khan's cameo, the director responded with a cheeky, "He is? Nobody tells me anything."

