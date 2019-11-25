MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Shah Rukh Khan recites Rabindranath Tagore's poem on Ted Talks India Nayi Baat

Published: Nov 25, 2019, 14:12 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The final episode of Ted Talks Nayi Baat had the theme 'Kamaal Ka Kal', which was about the future of humans in terms of robotics, machinery and space travel.

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan

Star Plus' Ted Talks India Nayi Baat has inspired countless people across the country with its host of incredible speakers who presented the audience with new ideas and perspectives. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan hosted the entire season and his presentation skills and charm entertained and educated the viewers. The final episode of Ted Talks Nayi Baat had the theme 'Kamaal Ka Kal', which was about the future of humans in terms of robotics, machinery and space travel.

While the speakers engaged with the audience and shared their insights into the theme, SRK surprised everyone with a beautiful poem by Rabindranath Tagore. The actor recited the poem composed by the legendary Tagore, titled Where The Mind Is Without Fear. 

Shah Rukh Khan wanted to recite the poem in order to inspire and motivate people, and he did so in his own unique and unparalleled style. This was SRK's way to thank the innumerable viewers and studio audience who watched and supported the new season of Ted Talks India Nayi Baat.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

Shah Rukh Khantelevision newsEntertainment News

Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and others attend pre-wedding bash of Ambani's niece Nayantara

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK