Shah Rukh Khan recites Rabindranath Tagore's poem on Ted Talks India Nayi Baat

Star Plus' Ted Talks India Nayi Baat has inspired countless people across the country with its host of incredible speakers who presented the audience with new ideas and perspectives. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan hosted the entire season and his presentation skills and charm entertained and educated the viewers. The final episode of Ted Talks Nayi Baat had the theme 'Kamaal Ka Kal', which was about the future of humans in terms of robotics, machinery and space travel.

While the speakers engaged with the audience and shared their insights into the theme, SRK surprised everyone with a beautiful poem by Rabindranath Tagore. The actor recited the poem composed by the legendary Tagore, titled Where The Mind Is Without Fear.

Shah Rukh Khan wanted to recite the poem in order to inspire and motivate people, and he did so in his own unique and unparalleled style. This was SRK's way to thank the innumerable viewers and studio audience who watched and supported the new season of Ted Talks India Nayi Baat.

