Shah Rukh Khan reveals the one thing he has learned from his youngest son, AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan isn't just the most charming actor around, he's also the most doting dad in Bollywood. Be it Aryan or Suhana or even AbRam, he's extremely gentle, caring and very possessive when it comes to his children. Just like any other Millennial obsessed with social media, he too keeps posting pictures with them on Twitter and Instagram.

And we got another evidence when the actor conducted the #AskSRK session on Twitter. Riteish Deshmukh had a question for the actor, and it's quite an amazing one. Well, we won't spoil the fun for you.

Here's what he had to ask King Khan:

What is the one life lesson that you have learnt from AbRam @iamsrk ? #AskSRK — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 22, 2020

Khan, known for his wit and sharpness, wrote- Whenever you are sad hungry or angry...cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game. (Sic).

Take a look right here:

Whenever you are sad hungry or angry...cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game. https://t.co/YoG90FVN6E — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

The actor was a proud father a few days ago when AbRam won a silver and a bronze medal at his school race. This is what SRK had tweeted to celebrate the occasion:

Day at the Races...My little ‘Gold Medal’ with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today!! pic.twitter.com/1k9NqjB65J — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 17, 2020

Coming back to his work front, there are lots of speculations about his next film and nothing has been confirmed yet. As many as four names have popped up so far- Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee Kumar, Raj and DK, and Ali Abbas Zafar. The wait continues!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates