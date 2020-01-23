Search

Shah Rukh Khan reveals the one thing he has learned from his youngest son, AbRam

Updated: Jan 23, 2020, 08:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

On Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan conducted the #AskSRK session and Riteish Deshmukh asked him the one thing he has learned from his youngest son, AbRam. This is what Khan's reply was!

Picture Courtesy: Mid-day Archives
Shah Rukh Khan isn't just the most charming actor around, he's also the most doting dad in Bollywood. Be it Aryan or Suhana or even AbRam, he's extremely gentle, caring and very possessive when it comes to his children. Just like any other Millennial obsessed with social media, he too keeps posting pictures with them on Twitter and Instagram.

And we got another evidence when the actor conducted the #AskSRK session on Twitter. Riteish Deshmukh had a question for the actor, and it's quite an amazing one. Well, we won't spoil the fun for you.

Here's what he had to ask King Khan:

Khan, known for his wit and sharpness, wrote- Whenever you are sad hungry or angry...cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game. (Sic).

Take a look right here:

The actor was a proud father a few days ago when AbRam won a silver and a bronze medal at his school race. This is what SRK had tweeted to celebrate the occasion:

Coming back to his work front, there are lots of speculations about his next film and nothing has been confirmed yet. As many as four names have popped up so far- Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee Kumar, Raj and DK, and Ali Abbas Zafar. The wait continues!

