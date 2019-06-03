Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif clicked at Baba Siddique's Iftar party

bollywood

This year, from the Bollywood industry, Aparshakti Khurana, Raveena Tandon, Madhur Bhandarkar, Abbas and Mustan, Aditya Pancholi, Sohail Khan, Ayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, Nushrat Bharucha, and Chunky Panday graced Baba Siddique's Iftar party

Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan

A number of Bollywood and television celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Urmila Matondkar, attended the Iftar party thrown by Indian politician Baba. Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in his blue long kurta and white pyjama as he arrived for Baba Siddique's Iftar party.

Salman Khan seemed to be in a jolly mood as he posed for shutterbugs with Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan at the Iftar bash. Katrina Kaif was a vision in white as she arrived for Baba Siddique's Iftar party at a popular hotel in Bandra.

Baba Siddique's iftar party always makes headlines and this year, too, was no different. The mega event was attended by a host of celebrities, and leading politicians, including Nawab Malik, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson, and Mumbai NCP president Sachin Ahir.

In 2013, Siddique's Iftar Party made headlines, when Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, reportedly, ended their 5-year-long cold war and decided to shake hands.

Television celebrities including Sanjeeda Sheikh and husband Aamir Ali, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Karishma Tanna, Rashami Desai, Tina Datta, Darshan Kumar also attended the gathering.

Here's a sneak peek inside Baba Siddique's Iftar party:

