Shah Rukh Khan says he is not comfortable about buying underwear online
Shah Rukh Khan made the revelation during a conversation with Amazon global CEO Jeff Bezos
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he doesn't feel comfortable in ordering his underwear online. "I am going to plug my own brands. I do all my book shopping at Amazon. My groceries come from Big Basket. I have a confession to make... I am still not comfortable in shopping underwear online. It is a boy thing," Shah Rukh said. SRK made the revelation during a conversation with Amazon global CEO Jeff Bezos here.
The actor also shared that he feels sleeping is a waste of time, and that's why he doesn't like sleeping much. "It's a waste of life," he asserted.
Asked about women, who played an influential role in his life, the actor said: "There are four.. My mother, my sister, my wife and my daughter."
