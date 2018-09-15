Shah Rukh Khan says no to the remake of Tamil film Vikram Vedha?

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan had earlier showed interest in the remake of R. Madhavan starrer Vikram Vedha

The bug of remaking South films in has bitten most of the Bollywood filmmakers The formula of remaking a masala potboiler and minting moolahs at the cash registers is a safe bet. For instance, Ajay Devgn's Singham, and Akshay Kumar's Rowdy Rathore, Salman Khan's Wanted, amongst others generated immense footfalls in the theatres. These films are also very highly consumed on satellite.

While most of the Bollywood stars have a South film's remake on their name, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is yet to foray into that transition. There is a buzz about Shah Rukh Khan and the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil action thriller, Vikram Vedha. The film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. While the actor had shown interest in the project earlier, whispers are that SRK has now lost interest in the project.

Initially, the makers wanted him to play Madhavan's role of a cop, but he was more keen on Sethupathi's character of a gangster. Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey is on board as creative consultant, but it is said that King Khan wanted him to direct the film as well. Creative differences have kept the project from taking off. Meanwhile, Madhavan feels the film should not be remade in Bollywood.

