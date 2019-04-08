Shah Rukh Khan: Seen a positive change for female stars in showbiz

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan says he is happy to witness the shifting dynamics in entertainment industry

Shah Rukh Khan feels the attitude towards women is changing for the better in India. The actor expressed his views on the changing gender dynamics in Indian entertainment industry in an interview to BBC Asian Network. He was in London to receive an honorary doctorate in Philanthropy from The University of Law, London. "The roles of women and the kind of attitude you have at the workplace for women is changing for the positive," Khan can be seen saying in a video shared on the official Twitter handle of the network.

"There will be discrepancies, and ups and downs, too. When I was working in the 1990s, the situation was such that if a lady got married, she normally did not have the opportunity to come back and act in a film. But now, they are married and acting in films. [The change] has been so seamless and nice, so I think there have been lots of positive changes for female actors in the film industry," he added. On the professional front, Khan's last release Zero (2018) — that marked his first collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai and saw him reunite with Anushka Sharma — failed to perform as per expectations.

Bollywood superstar @iamsrk has just received an honorary doctorate from the University of Law in London.



In an exclusive interview with @ShabnamMahmood he spoke about the #MeToo movement, film censorship in India and #Brexit. pic.twitter.com/gciiA4Ttjr — BBC Asian Network (@bbcasiannetwork) April 5, 2019

When asked about his next, Khan, displaying his trademark wit, quipped, "My next role will be as sexy as my last one. So you want me to be a sexy father, a sexy hero, sexy whatever."

On a serious note, the superstar added that he hopes to "change people's lives" with his next few offerings. "When I meet people around the world, they turn around and tell me, 'Your films make us happy'. And that is very encouraging. But now, I want to make people happy personally and change their lives."

