Shah Rukh Khan shares new teaser of Lion King

Actor Shah Rukh Khan who has been roped into voice Mufasa for the Hindi version of Disney's The Lion King has shared a new teaser where he can be heard as Mufasa for the very first time!

The much-awaited Hindi trailer of Disney's live-action magnum opus The Lion King with the voice of Shah Rukh Khan is out. Shah Rukh Khan, who has been roped in for the voice of Mufasa for the Hindi version of Disney's The Lion King.

SRK took to Twitter to share the teaser and wrote, "Delighted to be a part of this global legacy. In Cinemas 19th July. Yaad Rakhna".

Delighted to be a part of this global legacy. In Cinemas 19th July. Yaad Rakhna. #TheLionKing @disneyfilmindia https://t.co/T2OfU4JspC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 28, 2019

The one-minute fourteen-second teaser begins with Mufasa telling Simba that he will always be with him. "Simba, I am always with you and will always be there for you."

"Just remember, Who are you? A true king!". Teaching Simba how a true king should be, He says, "Often, common people think what they can get. But a true king thinks what he can give."

The teaser ends with Mufasa telling his son, "Simba always remember who you are. One true king! Remember!

Check out the teaser here:

In the Hindi version, While King Khan will be the voice behind the king of the jungle, Lion Mufasa, his son Simba will be played by Aryan. Other big names joining in the list are Ashish Vidyarthi who will be the voice behind Scar's character, Shreyas Talpade will give his voice to Timon, Sanjay Mishra will play Pumbaa and veteran actor Govardhan Asrani will play Zazu.

Shah Rukh Khan is elated to work with his son Aryan Khan for the dubbing of The Lion King. In an Instagram post, he said, "Glad to be a part of this journey...a timeless film. Voicing it in Hindi with my own Simba. The last time we did a film was around 15 years ago and it was 'Incredible' and this time around it is even more fun. Hope everyone enjoys it July 19 onwards".

The animated classic's trailer features the favourite characters in new avatars while keeping the essence of the classic alive. From the trailer, it seems like the upcoming film is a shot-by-shot remake of the 1994 animated film. With the screenplay written by Jeff Nathanson and songs by legends like Elton John and Time Rice, the movie is helmed by Jon Favreau.

The film will hit the theatres on July 19 and will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

