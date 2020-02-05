Shah Rukh Khan shares photo of his 'all time favourite' Shakira's Super Bowl performance

Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday shared a picture of his "all-time favourite" singer Shakira from her power-packed half-time performance at the Super Bowl 2020. In the picture which was originally shared by Shakira on her Twitter account, King Khan termed the 'Whenever' singer as his all-time favourite and her performance as absolutely entertaining.

The 54-year-old shared the picture on Twitter along with a caption that read, "So wonderful, so hard working so absolutely entertaining. My all time favourite."

So wonderful, so hard working so absolutely entertaining. My all time favourite. https://t.co/bC3IxRinVr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2020

In the picture, the 43-year-old Shakira is seen clad in a red dress shaking a leg with the backup dancers during her smashing half-time performance.

Shakira's performance sizzled up further when Jennifer Lopez joined the stage with her hit number 'Waiting for Tonight', followed by the latter's 11-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muniz, who led a performance of 'Let's Get Loud'. Shakira then took the stage with the song 'Waka Waka'.

