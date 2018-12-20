Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero promises family entertainment this Christmas!

bollywood

Packed with elements like humour, love, drama and a surprise towards the end, Zero proves to be the perfect treat this Christmas

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan Zero still

One of the most awaited films of the year Zero directed by Aanand L Rai stars an interesting cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif.

Introducing the characters each with a poster, the makers have built immense intrigue around the film. While the teasers, trailer, and songs have already made the audience fall in love with the adorable yet mischevious Bauua essayed by Shah Rukh Khan, the film is all set to unveil the various facades of his character.

Anushka Sharma has gauged the attention creating anticipation to witness her as the wheelchair-bound Aafia. Katrina Kaif makes a stunning appearance as the glamorous Superstar Babita Kumari. Challenging the actors to play characters like never before, Aanand L Rai presents a strong cast and a super talented supporting cast in Zero.

The makers released a new poster recently featuring Bauua sitting with a chimpanzee. As the poster features the chimpanzee it is sure that the animal plays a pivotal part in the story, however, nothing about the same has been yet disclosed generating immense excitement amongst the audience.

The Aanand L Rai directorial celebrates life and preaches to embrace one's incompleteness, making it a must watch for families this Christmas.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO. Produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L. Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

