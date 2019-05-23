Shah Rukh Khan starts shooting for TED Talks season 2

television

After a period where Shah Rukh Khan wasn't ready to take up any more projects, now, it seems like the megastar has started to bounce back into action. SRK has started shooting for his next project, the second season of TED Talks, in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero, which didn't do well at the box office. After a period where the actor wasn't ready to take up any more projects, now, it seems like the megastar has started to bounce back into action. SRK has started shooting for his next project, the second season of TED Talks, in Mumbai. The first season of TED Talks India: Nayi Soch was a Hindi TV talk show created in partnership with TED, a non-profit organisation devoted to "ideas worth spreading". It featured speakers from various fields sharing ideas in TED's signature format of short, powerful talks.

It marked the first time TED was collaborating with a major network to produce a TV series, featuring original TED Talks in Hindi. As for the new season of the TV show, Shah Rukh has already shot the first episode for it recently.

The first season was shot at the Yash Raj Films Studio in Andheri, Mumbai. But this time, the shoot is taking place at the Filmistan Studios, a source told IANS. Some of the names likely to feature in the second season are acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, whose life has inspired Deepika Padukone's next film Chhapaak, and actress Tanushree Dutta, who opened the floodgates of India's #MeToo movement, the source told IANS.

TED Talks 2 may go on air in the second half of 2019. The Hundred-Foot Journey producer Juliet Blake, head of television for TED Talks, is currently in India to curate the speakers and themes for the new season.

In related news, Shah Rukh Khan appears to be steadily contributing to the Netflix library. After bankrolling the eight-episode espionage series, Bard Of Blood, featuring Emraan Hashmi, and Bobby Deol-starrer Class Of 83, the superstar has another thriller on offer for the streaming giant. mid-day has it that Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment is apparently developing a thriller that has its roots in current day politics.

A source reveals, "The series traces the political climate of the country between 2000 and 2019, including the equation between two rival parties. It will be a mix of fiction and real-life events and will be designed along the lines of a thriller. A team of renowned political columnists have been roped in, and they are currently giving shape to the material, keeping the demands of the global audience in mind. The cast and director will be locked only once the script is ready."

