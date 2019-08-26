Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu congratulate world champion PV Sindhu

bollywood

PV Sindhu defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games 21-7, 21-7 to lift the women's singles title in Basel, Switzerland

Shah RukH Khan

After ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships, members of the Indian film fraternity, including Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher, Taapsee Pannu and Karan Johar, took to social media to congratulate the ace shuttler.

Sindhu defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games 21-7, 21-7 to lift the women's singles title in Basel, Switzerland. Hailing Sindhu's historic feat, superstar Shah Rukh Khan tweeted: "Congratulations P.V. Sindhu for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships... Making us proud as a nation with your exceptional talent. Keep creating history!"

Taapsee Pannu, who also owns a team in the Premier Badminton League, wrote: Finally!!!!! Ladies and gentlemen, let's welcome the new world champion P.V. Sindhu. It's the GOLD finally."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher described Sindhu's journey as "inspirational." "Congratulations dearest P.V. Sindhu for becoming the world champion. Your victory makes Indians all over the world so so proud. Thank you for giving us reasons to rejoice. Your journey is greatly inspirational. Jai Ho and Jai Hind," he said.

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote: "What a proud moment for India. Congratulations P.V. Sindhu on this amazing achievement of becoming the first Indian ever to win a gold at the BWF World Championship."

Suniel Shetty wrote: "Bravo Champion. Proud Indian."

Singer Sonu Nigam described it as a proud moment for Indians. "What a proud moment for India.. P.V. Sindhu First Ever Indian Badminton Champion of the World. God bless India. Kudos," he tweeted.

Actress Anushka Sharma also praised Sindhu for her "terrific performance". She said: "what a terrific performance! Congratulations.. you go girl."

An ecstatic Ranganathan Madhavan tweeted: "Way to go Sindhu. You make us So Proud. Yipeee."

Rakul Preet Singh said Sindhu is an "inspiration to so many in the country".

Sonu Sood wrote: "History created. Congratulations my friend."

Ashish Chowdhry tweeted: "Huge. Super huge. Thank you on behalf of all us Indians..."

This is Sindhu's fifth medal at the World Championships, which is the joint highest in women's singles in the history of the tournament along with Xhang Ning of China, a two-time Olympic gold medallist. Apart from the two silvers Sindhu won in the last two editions, she had also won the bronze in 2013 and 2014.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates