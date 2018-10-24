Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for their love as DDLJ clocks 23 years of its release

bollywood

'Your love has kept Raj & Simran's story alive on the big screen for 1200 weeks non-stop,' tweeted Shah Rukh Khan.

A still from DDLJ song Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam

Raj is one of the numerous screen names that superstar Shah Rukh Khan is synonymous with. To commemorate 23 years of Dil Wale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), SRK took to Twitter to thank fans for falling in love with Raj and Simran (played by Kajol) and for keeping their love story alive on the big screen for 1200 weeks non-stop.

"A special journey that began 23 years ago, goes on even today. Your love has kept Raj & Simran's story alive on the big screen for 1200 weeks non-stop. Thank u for falling in love with us so unconditionally for so many years! #23YearsOfDDLJ," wrote Shah Rukh Khan.

Aditya Chopra's maiden film as director, DDLJ released on October 19, 1995. It won 10 Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director at the 1996 edition of the ceremony.

A special journey that began 23 years ago, goes on even today. Your love has kept Raj & Simran's story alive on the big screen for 1200 weeks non-stop. Thank u for falling in love with us so unconditionally for so many years! #23YearsOfDDLJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 23, 2018

Earlier last week, the Helicopter Eela star had taken to social media to mark the special occasion. She said that DDLJ will always be an incredibly special film.

"1200 weeks and still running! thank you all for all the love that you have been showering on #DDLJ for so many years! It was, it is and will always be an incredibly special film for all of us. @iamsrk @yrf #AdityaChopra," read the tweet.

1200 weeks and still running! thank you all for all the love that you have been showering on #DDLJ for so many years! It was, it is and will always be an incredibly special film for all of us. @iamsrk @yrf #AdityaChopra — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) October 20, 2018

Recently, while interacting with the media Kajol was asked whether DDLJ's remake is possible, to which she said, "I think that film cannot be remade. Even at that time we never knew that whether what we had made was a good film or a bad one. I honestly feel that we just worked in that film and released it. But the phenomenon which has been created around it was all because the audience appreciated it and took it to another level altogether. I have met people who got married after watching that film and they are passing on that film to their next generation. So, none of us whether it's Shah Rukh or Adi or Amrishji (Puri) or me can take credit for the success of that film."

