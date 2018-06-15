Shah Rukh Khan thanks Salman Khan for making Zero dream come alive

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan wished India "Eid mubarak" by featuring together in a special song in a teaser of Aanand L. Rai's Zero, which was shared on Twitter on Thursday

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has thanked actor Salman Khan for making the Zero dream come true. Calling the Dabangg star his brother, SRK tweeted on Friday: "A big thanks to brother Salman Khan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Red Chillies vfx and Aanand L. Rai for making the 'Zero' dream come alive. Dil se (from the heart)."

Shah Rukh and Salman wished India "Eid mubarak" by featuring together in a special song in a teaser of Aanand L. Rai's Zero, which was shared on Twitter on Thursday. The two stars, who have earlier worked in films like Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, shared a warm camaraderie in the teaser, which will be attached to Salman's Eid release Race 3.

Shah Rukh enters a stadium, followed by Salman. They are seen dancing together as a voice in the background says: "Dono bhaiyon ke taraf se saare Hindustan ko Eid mubarak. (Here's wishing Eid mubarak to the whole of India from the two brothers)." Zero features Shah Rukh as a vertically challenged man piquing the interests of the audience to witness the unusual tale.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions have joined hands for Zero, produced by Gauri Khan. The movie, releasing on December 21, also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

