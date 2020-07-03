Shah Rukh Khan thanks Saroj Khan for 'looking after him' in this touching post
Shah Rukh Khan, too, reminisced about Saroj Khan, who he considers as his "first genuine teacher in the film industry".
"My first genuine teacher in the film industry. She taught me for hours how to do the ‘dip' for film dancing. One of the most caring, loving & inspiring persona I have ever met. Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul. Thank u for looking after me," Shah Rukh tweeted.
The ace choreographer passed away after a cardiac arrest at age 71.
Saroj Khan was diabetic and had complained of breathing problem last month, following which she was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital. Over the past few weeks, she had been experiencing multiple health issues, though she had tested negative for COVID-19. Her last rites were conducted at a burial ground in Malad's Marve area.
Saroj Khan was fondly referred to as 'masterji' and has choreographed over 2,000 dances over a career spanning four decades. She became a household name after she set some unforgettable dances for Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit-Nene.
She is survived by her husband, son and two daughters.
Born on November 22, 1948, Saroj Khan's birth name was Nirmala Nagpal. She started out in films at the age of three as a child actor before a stint as a backup dancer in the fifties. (All pictures/Saroj Khan's official Instagram account)
One of the most prolific choreographers of the Hindi film industry, Saroj Khan was fondly called Masterji in Bollywood. The ace choreographer had called the shots in over 2,000 songs spanning over three and a half decades.
As a choreographer, Saroj Khan started her journey in the film industry in the early seventies. But she became a household name and gained immense popularity in the mid to late eighties, first directing dances for Sridevi, and then Madhuri Dixit.
In picture: On Madhuri Dixit's birthday, Saroj Khan posted this picture of her teaching 'Choli Ke Piche Kya Hai' dance steps to the actress. "Happy birthday M.D, my inspiration. You are my love for dancing. God give you a long long long life, his blessing should always be on you, God give you good health and keep you wealthy. God bless your children and Dr. Nene. Lots of love, Master Ji," she wrote in the caption.
Saroj Khan started out choreographing with the 1974 film, Geeta Mera Naam. She directed songs for the Tamil film Thai Veedu in 1983, and also worked in Subhash Ghai's superhit Hero the same year.
However, it was the 1986 film Nagina that made Saroj Khan a household name. Sridevi's iconic dance 'Main naagin tu sapera' in that film continues to be a popular number even today.
Saroj Khan's choreography for Sridevi the next year in Mr India, particularly the song Hawaa Hawaii then scaled popularity.
Saroj Khan won the National Award thrice in her lifetime. In 2003, she received the honour for the song 'Dola re dola' in Devdas, picturised on Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan.
In 2006, Saroj Khan was a recipient of the award for all the songs she choreographed in the Tamil film, Sringaram.
In 2008, she won the award for the song 'Yeh Ishq Haaye' filmed on Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met.
Lately, Saroj Khan had been selective with signing new projects. Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika and Madhuri Dixit in Kalank last year.
Over the past few weeks, Saroj Khan, who was diabetic, had complained of breathing problems, following which she was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital. Since last month, she had been experiencing multiple health issues, though she had tested negative for COVID-19.
In picture: Saroj Khan had shared this picture of Rekha and wrote in the caption, "#majorthrowback to Rekha ji's World Tour Show '99 with my daughter @sukainanagpal"
After a cardiac arrest on Thursday night, Saroj Khan passed away. She is survived by her husband, son and two daughters.
A look at some candid pictures of Saroj Khan, during her younger days:
Saroj Khan with Sanjay Dutt
Saroj Khan with Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Saawariya, which marked the actor's debut in Bollywood.
Saroj Khan with Aishwarya Rai in the 90s
Saroj Khan with megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Saroj Khan with Preity Zinta
