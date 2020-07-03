Shah Rukh Khan thanks Saroj Khan for 'looking after him' in this touching post

As the entire country mourned the demise of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, too, reminisced about who he considers as his "first genuine teacher in the film industry".

"My first genuine teacher in the film industry. She taught me for hours how to do the ‘dip' for film dancing. One of the most caring, loving & inspiring persona I have ever met. Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul. Thank u for looking after me," Shah Rukh tweeted.

The ace choreographer passed away after a cardiac arrest at age 71.

Saroj Khan was diabetic and had complained of breathing problem last month, following which she was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital. Over the past few weeks, she had been experiencing multiple health issues, though she had tested negative for COVID-19. Her last rites were conducted at a burial ground in Malad's Marve area.

Saroj Khan was fondly referred to as 'masterji' and has choreographed over 2,000 dances over a career spanning four decades. She became a household name after she set some unforgettable dances for Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit-Nene.

She is survived by her husband, son and two daughters.

