Shah Rukh Khan to be a part of Madhur Bhandarkar's next, Inspector Ghalib?

Buzz is that Madhur Bhandarkar and Shah Rukh Khan have been talking about a new project

Shah Rukh Khan

Among the several scripts that Shah Rukh Khan is currently going through is that of Madhur Bhandarkar's Inspector Ghalib. After Zero, King Khan is taking his time to finalise his next. He wants to play it safe.



Madhur Bhandarkar

Buzz is that the filmmaker and SRK have been talking. The film is about the sand mining mafia and the protagonist is a cop. Both Madhur and SRK are looking for that elusive hit. Will they team up?

On the professional front, The drama film Chandni Bar (2001), won him the National Film Award for Best Film on Social Issues. Bhandarkar received the National Film Awards for the Best Feature Film and Best Director for Page 3 (2005) and Traffic Signal (2007) respectively. The drama film Fashion (2008) garnered him several accolades including Filmfare Awards nominations for Best Director and Best Screenplay.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, which didn't quite create the ripples expected at the box office. The actor played the role of a vertically challenged man, who falls head over heels with an alcoholic superstar, played by Katrina Kaif.

