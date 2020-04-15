Shah Rukh Khan to be part of One World Together At Home event to support healthcare workers

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan has pledged to be a part of the global initiative- 'One World Together At Home' to support the front-line health care workers and the World Health Organisation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 54-year-old star took to Twitter and confirmed being a part of the digital special by Global Citizen. He tweeted, "Health care workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 crisis need our support. That's why I'm standing in solidarity with @glblctznand @WHOfor One World: #TogetherAtHome -- a one-night special event on April 18. Find out how and when you can tune in: http://glblctzn.me/OneWorldTAH"

Health care workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 crisis need our support. That’s why I’m standing in solidarity with @glblctzn and @WHO for One World: #TogetherAtHome — a one-night special event on April 18. Find out how and when you can tune in: https://t.co/UlyDDSy7Rl pic.twitter.com/SOVmaF86ps — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 14, 2020

The global event 'One World: Together At Home' is a one-night multi-hour digital broadcast event that has been curated by American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga. The mega event will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

It will feature appearances by global stars including Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey, Elton John, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, John Legend, Taylor Swift among others. 'One World: Together At Home' will be streamlined on April 18.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever