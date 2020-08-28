Shah Rukh Khan to guide Alia Bhatt again?

Almost four years after a memorable collaboration in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi, rumours are rife that Shah Rukh Khan is set to reunite with Alia Bhatt. Where he played her counsellor in the 2016 coming-of-age drama, the superstar will serve as the producer, this time around.

A source reveals, "Among the many projects on Red Chillies Entertainment's roster is a woman-led comic-drama. The first round of narration has happened with Alia, who has expressed her interest in the subject. She will hear the final script in the coming months, post which she will sign on the dotted line. The makers have a few directors in mind and will zero in on one soon. The film is likely to go on floors by early next year." In the meantime, Bhatt will wrap up the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

mid-day reached out to Khan and Bhatt's teams, who remained unavailable for comment.

