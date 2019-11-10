Shah Rukh Khan to Tahira Kashyap: Bala ki Biwi kahin ki

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently hosting the second season of TED Talks - India Nayi Baat, indulged into banter with actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, on social media. Tahira shared a series of pictures on Twitter where she can be seen striking a cool pose with the 'Badshah' actor on stage while delivering the TED Talks.

Delighted over sharing the stage with Shah Rukh, Tahira shared a picture referencing her short hair cut- which is giving competition to that of the actor.

"Super stoked to be on the stage of #TEDTalksIndiaNayiBaat, Tonight at 9.30 pm on @starplus @hotstartweets @NatGeoIndia @starworldindia @TEDTalks Shah Rukh Khan. The last picture in this series is for keeps! ( also I am giving a tough competition to his lustrous hair," she captioned the pictures on the micro-blogging site.

In return to the funny gesture, the 'Dilwale' actor who pretended to get offended by the comparison made by Tahira, wrote, "Everything is good! But Baat Baal tak pahunch jai toh mein personally leta hoon....Bala ki Biwi kahin ki!!! Love you."

Seeing the wordplay between his wife and Shah Rukh, Ayushmann wrote, "This banter though. Sigh. SRKian."

Last year, Tahira shared online that she had been detected with cancer in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells. She battled and triumphed over breast cancer. Invited to Ted Talks, she spoke about the ailment and how it continues to be a taboo in India.

Tahira felt that it's a "privilege to share this important platform with such amazing trailblazers, and to be able to share my story has been a wonderful experience".

