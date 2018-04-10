Shah Rukh Khan wants son AbRam to play hockey for India

Shah Rukh, his daughter Suhana, son AbRam and his entourage cheered for KKR as they got off to a winning start under new skipper Dinesh Karthik



Shah Rukh waves to the crowd outside Mannat with son AbRam last year. Pic/Satej Shinde

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan said yesterday that he wants his youngest son, AbRam, five, to grow up to be a hockey player and represent the country on the international stage. Shah Rukh's love for hockey is no secret. His portrayal of Kabir Khan in Bollywood blockbuster Chak De! India, who coached the Indian women's team to lift the World Cup, is one of the top inspirational sports movies in Bollywood.

In Kolkata, along with AbRam and daughter Suhana to cheer for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders against RCB, Shah Rukh Khan said, "He's not yet started playing cricket. Right now, he's playing a little bit of football. I would like him to play field hockey for India," he said.

Shah Rukh, his daughter Suhana and his entourage cheered for KKR as they got off to a winning start under new skipper Dinesh Karthik. They were seen taking a victory lap of the stadium after their four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore last night. Chasing a stiff 177, KKR rode on blistering half-century from Sunil Narine to prevail over the star-studded RCB.

Also View Photos: IPL 2018: Shah Rukh Khan's 'royal' dance with Suhana, AbRam after KKR's win

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

- With inputs from PTI