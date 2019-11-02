Shah Rukh Khan was at his stylish and charming best as he waved to his fans on his 54th birthday

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 54th birthday today, on November 2. And the one thing he never misses is climbing on the top of the balcony of his house, Mannat, and waving to his thousands of fans that come to wish him every year religiously. The same thing happened this year, the only difference being the actor looked a lot more stylish and charming in his causal white T-Shirt whereas his toddler AbRam was dressed in black.

The actor was looking extremely stylish and charming in his avatar, as usual, his fans have always been there for him and he has been there for his fans. Be it monsoon or grueling heat, he always comes out to strike his iconic and legendary pose to send everyone in a collective state of hysteria.

At 54, he looks much younger than his age and is still as nonchalant as he was back when he started out. Just like fine wine, the actor is getting only and only more handsome. And when he speaks, the world listens. And when he comes out of his house, the Mumbai city can come to a standstill, especially on November 2.

His fans were expecting him to make an announcement on his next film on this special day, however, it seems the decision is going to take a little longer. Atlee Kumar and Rajkumar Hirani are on his wish list and some groundbreaking announcement is likely to happen soon. We are keeping our fingers crossed!

