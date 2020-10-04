Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans on Gandhi Jayanti, Sayani Gupta urges him to speak up for the right thing

Sayani Gupta took on Fan (2016) co-star Shah Rukh Khan for keeping mum about the current events in the film industry as well as in the country. On Friday, to mark Gandhi Jayanti, the superstar urged everyone to encourage children to follow Bapu's teachings. He tweeted, "One ideal we would like our children to follow should be—hear no bad, see no bad and speak no bad. Remembering the value of truth on Gandhiji's birth anniversary." (sic)

In response, the Four More Shots Please! actor urged him to "say something... the right thing. Gandhi also taught us to speak up for the truth, the downtrodden, the exploited and for our Dalit brothers and sisters. Don't just shut your ears, eyes and mouths." (sic)

Have a look at her tweet right here:

Say something. The Right thing. Gandhi also taught us to speak up for the Truth, the downtrodden, the exploited, for our Dalit brothers and sisters. Don't just shut your ears and eyes and mouths. @iamsrk https://t.co/IChzz2k5n0 — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) October 2, 2020

Will SRK react? Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the big screen ever since the release of Zero in 2018. After a hiatus of over two years, he's now gearing up for as many as three films. One of the films that he's gearing up for is Atlee Kumar's next directorial.

And a report by Mumbai Mirror stated that the star is back to battling himself one more time after Duplicate (1998), Paheli (2005), and Fan (2016). The actor is all set to don a double role again as he's touted to play an investigating office and a criminal, both.

A source close to the daily said, "Atlee and Shah Rukh have been discussing a potential collaboration for two years now and have brainstormed on multiple subjects. They have finally fixed on an action film, which has SRK playing an investigating officer of a top Indian agency and a most-wanted criminal. The story revolves around these two characters who are worlds apart, their conflict and confrontation."

And Sayani Gupta has been seen in acclaimed and successful shows like Inside Edge and Four More Shots Please. The other thing that unites them is the fact that they both were nominated at the International Emmy Awards. And Gupta, who has also acted in films like Fan, Jagga Jasoos, Jolly LLB 2, and Article 15, talks about the same.

Talking about why the nomination isn't a huge deal in India, she stated, "I don't think it makes a huge difference in our country. It is cool, it is like a cool celebration kind of thing but in terms of career, I don't think it is a big thing. It does not matter. It is not that people will start paying you more for being nominated for the Emmys. I don't think it happens in the country."

