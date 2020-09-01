Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans with good health, happiness and wealth on Onam

Amid the ongoing Onam festivities, megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday extended greetings to his fans and wished everyone good health, happiness and wealth. The 'Raees' actor took to Twitter to extend his warm greetings to all.

Sending love to all of his fans, the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star said, "May we all be blessed with happiness, wealth and most importantly health for the days to come. Love to all... #HappyOnam."

My warm regards to all on this occasion of Onam. May we all be blessed with happiness, wealth and most importantly health for the days to come. Love to all... #HappyOnam https://t.co/DNQeEfKYRn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 31, 2020

Earlier in the day, several Bollywood stars including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kamal Hassan among many others wished their fans a happy Onam on social media. Onam festivities, which started on August 22, will continue till September 2.

Onam falls in the month of Chingam, which is the first month according to the Malayalam calendar. The celebrations spread over 10 days mark the Malayalam New Year and conclude with Thiruvonam.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever