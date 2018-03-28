Suhana Khan's picture chilling with a friend in the pool goes viral

Pictures and videos of water baby Suhana Khan have been going viral on social media



Suhana Khan (Pic/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan recently was seen having a gala time with her girl gang. Soaking up some sun by the pool, Suhana Khan was sporting a bikini and enjoying in a pool with her friends. Pictures and videos of the pretty girl have been going viral on social media. And with virality comes a whole bunch of comments - both positive as well as negative.

While some praised Suhana's beauty, others made abusive comments. In fact, some even called Suhana a mirror image of her dad, pointing out similarities between Suhana and Shah Rukh's facial features. We must admit that she is as popular as her dad.

Check out the pictures and tell us how did you like it:

A post shared by suhana khan (@suhanakha2) onMar 26, 2018 at 5:21am PDT

A post shared by suhana khan (@suhanakha2) onMar 27, 2018 at 5:57am PDT

Speaking of Suhana foraying in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan had once said that his kids - both Aryan and Suhana - were free to choose their line of work, but only after completing their education. Suhana is currently in London completing her education.

