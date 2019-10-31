Shah Rukh Khan's episode on the David Letterman Show garners highest ever IMDb rating

Bollywood's superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently appeared on David Letterman's late-night talk show, My Next Guest with David Letterman. The interview with Shah Rukh Khan on the show has recorded the highest ever IMDb rating of 9.3 superseding the ratings of Letterman's earlier episodes.

As soon as the interview was unveiled for viewing, it took social media by storm and everyone went gaga about it! Shah Rukh Khan was seen at his wittiest in the interview and shared insights along with his experience as a global movie star, a doting father and his journey in life, which really became a window for all the fans to get a peek into the superstar's life.

Both David and Shah Rukh Khan bonded over conversations revolving around his personal life and success. Earlier, David Letterman had described Shah Rukh Khan as the most popular movie star in the world.

David Letterman has also hosted Hollywood actor George Clooney, former US President Barack Obama and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai among other dignitaries.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates