bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan came across a video on social media of a fan suffering from cerebral palsy and promised to talk to him

Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture on his Instagram account.

Shah Rukh Khan is in the news for his heartwarming gesture towards a specially-abled fan suffering from cerebral palsy. The actor often holds an #AskMe session on Twitter and Instagram to stay connected with his fans. The 53-year old often replies to his followers. However, he failed to acknowledge a fan's message, who has diligently been tweeting to him for 143 days.

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan came across that fan's tweet, which also had a video of his specially-abled brother, who also happens to be a huge fan of the Raees actor. The fan's message read: "Day 143: @iamsrk Video message from Raju and family... #RajuMeetsShahrukh [sic]"

Sorry Amrit I hadn’t seen your video. Please give my regards to mummyji & I will figure out & speak to RAJU soon. https://t.co/hBQvmLqHgQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 26, 2019

After reading the message and watching that video, Shah Rukh Khan not only responded to the tweet but also promised to speak to Raju. "Sorry, Amrit I hadn’t seen your video. Please give my regards to mummyji & I will figure out & speak to RAJU soon [sic]," wrote Shah Rukh Khan addressing the fan's tweet.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh's last release, Zero failed to woo the audience and did not make the desired noise at the box office. After opting out of Saare Jahan Se Achcha - a biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma, Shah Rukh might begin shooting for Don 3 by year-end. There are also reports of the actor doing a project with Salman Khan in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

Also Read: Lukka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar: When you work with Shah Rukh Khan, you learn decency

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates