Shah Rukh Khan's hilarious dodge on staying mum about social issues

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who earlier confessed to staying quiet rather than drawing irk by speaking up, had a quirky reply for a fan, who taunted the actor for not taking a stand over various societal issues.

Shah Rukh Khan, currently busy shooting for Zero, did a question and answer session with his fans on Twitter on Wednesday night, wherein he was asked why he avoids speaking up on various issues like the West Bengal riots and many more.

He replied: "I would reply to you, but I don't know if you are appropriately and fashionably dressed for my reply".

Earlier this year, in a video for the All India Bakchod, Shah Rukh said he has decided to keep mum and be diplomatic, as he feels he is often misquoted and misunderstood. This, he believed, had a negative impact on his films and those attached to it.

Asked whether the 52-year-old feels empty at times, Shah Rukh tweeted: "I have three beautiful children and a lovely wife and sister. Have no space for empty".

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh also said that he would love to have singer-composer Armaan Malik make music for his films.

