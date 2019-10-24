Shah Rukh Khan's hush-hush visit to alma mater St. Columba's

On October 21, a Sunday, St. Columba's School, which is situated at the heart of Delhi welcomed one of their most distinguished alumni - superstar Shah Rukh Khan! It was a quiet affair as only a few members of the school administration and 18 students who are part of the music and theatre society were present. The youngsters could not resist asking SRK to strike his famous arms- open pose. A camera crew followed him, so we assume the encounter was part of an upcoming docudrama.

"At first it all seemed like a joke until SRK stepped out of his car leaving us all amazed," said an overwhelmed senior secondary student. "He wasn't looking real for sure. It appeared to be his wax model," he joked. Well, not only did the superstar leave students awestruck but he also shook hands with them and hugged them. "One of our friends even started crying on seeing him up close. For us, it was very special," the student added.

Shah Rukh Khan also confessed how he hated Chemistry. "No, I hated the chemistry lab, it's just a made-up story," the 'Zero' actor told the 18 Columbians. And for the SRK fans wondering what else has been made up about the actor, another one of the 18 said, "There's a rumour that he was the captain of all the sports team in our school." Narrating this "once in a lifetime experience", he went on to share how they all posed with Shah Rukh in his heart-melting signature pose spreading their arms wide open.

"We posed with him in his signature pose after he signed autographs for all of us and stayed for around two hours." Like others, the actor too used to bunk classes, the student revealed. King Khan's interaction with the students was being shot by a production crew, as is seen in one of the pictures.

With inputs from PTI