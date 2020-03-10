Search

Shah Rukh Khan's meaningful Holi message for fans

Published: Mar 10, 2020, 21:25 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, who is also known for his wisdom, gave his fans a meaningful message on the occasion of Holi

Image source: Instagram/@iamsrk
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is also known for his wisdom, gave his fans a meaningful message on the occasion of Holi.

"To everybody, here's looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy and madness of these colours. Happy Holi and be safe," SRK wrote.

 
 
 
He also shared a picture in which he is seen wearing a black shirt and dark glasses, and staring outside a window, with the sunlight falling on his face.

On the work front, there have been a lot of speculation about Shah Rukh's upcoming projects. He has been linked to doing movies with Rajkumar Hirani, Ali Abbas Zafar, Raj and DK, Atlee and many other directors.

As a producer, he has plenty of projects in his kitty. He is currently producing the upcoming Abhishek Bachchan-starrer thriller "Bob Biswas".

