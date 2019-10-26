Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation helps treat 120 acid attack survivors

Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram on Friday afternoon and shared a picture where he can be seen posing with acid attack survivors. "Thank u @meerfoundationofficial for the initiative of #ToGetHerTransformed and best of luck and health to the 120 ladies whose surgeries are underway. And all the docs who r helping us with this noble cause," he captioned the picture.

Shah Rukh Khan clicks selfie with an acid victim

Meer foundation was founded by Shah Rukh in 2013 and named after his father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan. It works for the betterment of acid victims, right from taking care of their treatment to providing them jobs and other facilities. It also takes care of underprivileged children. On the work front, the superstar has promised fans that he might announce a new film on his birthday, on November 2.

