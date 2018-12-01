Shah Rukh Khan's movie Zero heads back to the CBFC table

bollywood

Court directs Board to revisit Zero amidst allegations that the use of a dagger is demeaning to the Sikh community

Shah Rukh Khan in Zero

The Bombay High Court, on Friday, directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to examine Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. It has been alleged that the film has hurt sentiments of the Sikh community.

The Court further asked the CBFC to submit the report before December 18. The Court's decision comes in response to a petition filed by Amritpal Singh Khalsa, who sought removal of scenes where Khan has been shown wearing a 'Kirpan' (article of Sikh faith) in the film. Khalsa states that the "display of the Kirpan in such a way is blasphemous."

In addition to this, earlier this month, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) general secretary, Manjinder Singh Sirsa sent a legal notice to Red Chillies Entertainment for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community in the upcoming film, which is being co-produced by Gauri Khan, under the actor's home banner production.

As a response to the legal notice by DSGMC against the Aanand L Rai-directed venture, Red Chillies Entertainment had filed a caveat in the Delhi High Court yesterday. By filing a caveat, the company has ensured that they will also be heard in case the Sikh committee approaches the court. Starring Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, Zero is set to release on December 21.

