Shah Rukh Khan's promise to Rohit Sharma: Will perform Baazigar song live at IPL

Rohit Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has promised India batsman Rohit Sharma that he will perform one of the hit numbers — Kaali Kaali Aankhen from his film Baazigar live during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Recently, to celebrate 25 years of his film Baazigar, SRK tweeted: "25yrs of Baazigar. A film that defines my career & gave me lifelong friends. Thx Utd 7 @rtnjn @theabbasmustan @KajolAtUN @TheShilpaShetty Thomas Johnnybhai Annu Rakhiji Sid Dilip Sarojji Rekha AkbarB & everyone on the film."

To which, Rohit replied: "One of my top movies, no questions!! @iamsrk." And Shah Rukh was quick to answer saying: "Next time will do Kaali Kaali Aankhen for you live at the IPL my friend. Keep healthy. Love to u." Rohit retweeted with a comment: "@iamsrk I'm going to hold you to that. And at Eden Gardens so I can add that to my list of memories there."

