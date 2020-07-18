Shah Rukh Khan's quip on Gauri Khan's Instagram post will make you LOL!

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan keep giving us couple goals with their online banter and PDA. Now, SRK has made a funny remark about being at home for the past year and a half on wifey Gauri's social media post.

Gauri Khan recently shared a picture where she can be seen posing with husband Shah Rukh and his wax statue at Paris' wax museum. "Two much to handle... @iamsrk #museegrevin," Gauri captioned the picture on her official Instagram account.

Reacting to the post, Shah Rukh wrote, "Aur for the last 1 year and 6 months Dono ghar pe hain (And for the last 1 year and 6 months both of us are at home)…!!!"

Shah Rukh's comments seem like a funny jibe at himself, given the fact that he has not done a new film since Zero hit the theatres in December 2018. Commenting on SRK's tweet, fans expressed how much they are missing his films.

One of them said, "Die hard fan of @iamsrk", while yet another wrote how she will be more than happy to "handle" multiple SRK's, "If you can't Give it to us Will handle two, three to the power1000 (sic)."

