Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam makes a painting for his Papa, actor shares picture!

Shah Rukh Khan is a doting dad and we all know that but how many of you knew that his youngest son, AbRam Khan was an artist. Well, this is something we came to know from the actor's latest Twitter post that you all will love.

Taking to his Twitter account, he shared a picture of the painting AbRam made for his Papa and the actor called being a father as his greatest source of pride, humility, inspiration, and even achievement. He also wrote that his little one and he look better in drawings and that he was smiling without any reason.

Take a look:

Being a father (3x) has been, my greatest source of pride, humility, inspiration & even achievement. It has taught me to choose innocent honesty over smarts....in every aspect of life. My lil one told me I look better than him in his drawing cos I am smiling without a reason.... pic.twitter.com/PJu3zRhDAP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2020

Isn't this painting truly adorable? Coming to the actor's work front, there are as many as three names that have come out that will work with him in their next films. Rajkumar Hirani is the first one, followed by Raj and DK, and the Tamil director Atlee Kumar. Fans are now waiting impatiently to know which director will be lucky to make his next with King Khan.

