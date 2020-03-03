Search

Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam makes a painting for his Papa, actor shares picture!

Updated: Mar 03, 2020, 08:36 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

AbRam Khan had a wonderful gift for father Shah Rukh Khan, a beautiful painting that he made for him and the actor shared it with everyone on social media!

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Shah Rukh Khan
Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is a doting dad and we all know that but how many of you knew that his youngest son, AbRam Khan was an artist. Well, this is something we came to know from the actor's latest Twitter post that you all will love.

Taking to his Twitter account, he shared a picture of the painting AbRam made for his Papa and the actor called being a father as his greatest source of pride, humility, inspiration, and even achievement. He also wrote that his little one and he look better in drawings and that he was smiling without any reason.

Take a look:

Isn't this painting truly adorable? Coming to the actor's work front, there are as many as three names that have come out that will work with him in their next films. Rajkumar Hirani is the first one, followed by Raj and DK, and the Tamil director Atlee Kumar. Fans are now waiting impatiently to know which director will be lucky to make his next with King Khan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK