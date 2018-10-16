Shah Rukh Khan's web series starts rolling in Ladakh

television

Emraan Hashm and Shah Rukh Khan

Emraan Hashmi has begun shooting for the Netflix series, The Bard Of Blood, in Ladakh. The web show is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan, who terms it as the "most exciting stuff to come out of his production banner."

Vineet Kumar Singh, Sobhita Dhulipala and Kirti Kulhari are also part of the cast. Based on Bilal Siddiqui's novel of the same name, it narrates the story of an expelled spy who is recalled from his new life as a Shakespeare professor in Panchgani to save the country from external forces.

The Mukkabaaz actor also shared some beautiful images from the set.

View this post on Instagram #Leh A post shared by Viineet Kumar (@itsvineetsingh) onOct 15, 2018 at 10:21pm PDT

Emraan Hashmi wrapped up the shoot of the much-anticipated film Cheat India. Before shooting for this much-awaited film, Emraan was last seen in Ajay Devgn, Esha Gupta, Ileana D'Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal, and Sanjay Mishra starrer Baadshaho.

