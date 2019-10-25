Shah Rukh Khan's hearty wishes for wife Gauri Khan on anniversary is filled with love

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's relationship has turned a year older, and just like wine, it is ageing beautiful. From sharing all the ups and downs to grooming three beautiful children, the couple has done it all! Apart from setting relationship goals since past 28 years of togetherness, the duo has also crossed a milestone by being supportive parents to Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. The actor shared a monochrome picture with wife and poured his heart out on Instagram. Check it out here:

The actor believes his wife is his lucky mascot because his Bollywood career catapulted post his marriage. In an exclusive interview with mid-day, SRK shared how Gauri has been the rock in their courtship. The actor said, "The struggle was just in the first few years of marriage. Gauri Khan was new to the film industry, so was I. It's not that I married an outside girl into the film industry. Two years for us in Mumbai was like honeymoon full of bumps. There was an issue like, 'You will shoot 6 in the morning?'"

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies, which produced Badla and Bard Of Blood (a web-series on Netflix). His next offering is Class Of '83, starring Bobby Deol. There have been lots of speculations about Khan's next film and sources have stated he may make an announcement on November 2. The day is his birthday, the actor plans to just enjoy a quiet dinner at home with wife Gauri.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates