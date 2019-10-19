Shahbaz Nadeem's flight of fancy is through a road journey!

Jharkhand left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem finally got an India call-up, a special one since it is for his hometown Test against South Africa.

Nadeem replaced chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, who was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. "'Bahot saloka intajar aaj khatm huaa' [A very long wait has ended today]. I was sure that someday I will get a chance, but I did not expect a call to join the Indian Test team for my hometown Test. It was a pleasant surprise. Every player wants to make his debut on his home ground and I am no exception. I am excited to give my 100 per cent if I get a chance in the playing XI," Nadeem told mid-day yesterday.

Nadeem, who has made several road trips from Kolkata to Ranchi (422 kms), also took the same journey, but this time it was for a special occasion.

"I had just reached Kolkata and was performing Friday namaz when I got a call about my selection. There was no flight available, so I left by road around 2 pm.

"I just wanted to join Indian team as early as possible," said Nadeem, who has claimed 424 wickets in 110 first-class games.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates