MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Shahbaz Nadeem's flight of fancy is through a road journey!

Updated: Oct 19, 2019, 07:43 IST | Subodh Mayure |

Nadeem replaced chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, who was ruled out due to a shoulder injury

Shahbaz Nadeem
Shahbaz Nadeem

Jharkhand left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem finally got an India call-up, a special one since it is for his hometown Test against South Africa.

Nadeem replaced chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, who was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. "'Bahot saloka intajar aaj khatm huaa' [A very long wait has ended today]. I was sure that someday I will get a chance, but I did not expect a call to join the Indian Test team for my hometown Test. It was a pleasant surprise. Every player wants to make his debut on his home ground and I am no exception. I am excited to give my 100 per cent if I get a chance in the playing XI," Nadeem told mid-day yesterday.

Nadeem, who has made several road trips from Kolkata to Ranchi (422 kms), also took the same journey, but this time it was for a special occasion.

"I had just reached Kolkata and was performing Friday namaz when I got a call about my selection. There was no flight available, so I left by road around 2 pm.

"I just wanted to join Indian team as early as possible," said Nadeem, who has claimed 424 wickets in 110 first-class games.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

test cricketKuldeep Yadavsouth africacricket newssports news

Snooker champ Aditya Mehta: Pro Snooker is cut-throat but that's what I live for

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK