Shaheen Bagh protesters make way for school kids

t Governor Anil Baijal during a meeting with representatives of the Shaheen Bagh protesters in New Delhi on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Facing complaints of blocking roads and causing inconvenience to commuters, Shaheen Bagh protesters decided to allow school vans to pass through the area on Tuesday.

Sharing a video that shows a school van passing through the barricades, the Twitter handle of Shaheen Bagh protesters read, "Dear @DelhiPolice, we too have children of our own, and understand parents' worries for their children's schooling and futures. Many of our children are still recovering from unfair injuries sustained at JMI. Keeping schools in mind, we are allowing school vans to cross."

The handle also tweeted: "We are allowing school vans to cross through near Kalandi Kunj Park since schools have reopened." The stretch has been closed since December 15 last year. Hundreds of women are staging a sit-in in the area to protest against CAA and NRC. Road diversions have thrown traffic out of gear in South East Delhi. While the diversions were supposed to be temporary measures, it has been extended due to the continued protests at the site.

